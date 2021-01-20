DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 20-Jan-2021 / 16:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. TUI AG Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 20 January 2021 TUI AG (the Company) hereby notifies the market of the transaction of which it has been notified under Article 19.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). As announced by the Company on 7 January 2021, the Subscription Rights are being traded on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 8 January 2021 through 22 January 2021. Subscription Rights, settled in the form of depositary interests (DI Pre-Emptive Rights), are being traded on a multilateral trading facility at the London Stock Exchange from 12 January 2021 through 22 January 2021. The following is a confirmation of the transactions relating to the acquisition of shares, by way of exercise of DI Pre-Emptive Rights, by persons who are required to notify the Company under Article 19.1 of MAR. The attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, give further detail. The Prospectus, setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and passported into the United Kingdom. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase) as well as on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities and Markets Authority (https:// registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus. All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement including the important notices below have the meaning set out in the Prospectus. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary registered shares of EUR1.00 each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares by exercising Subscription Rights pursuant b) to the capital increase rights issue Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 1.07 EUR 7,435 shares

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 7,955.45 EUR

d) - Aggregated volume

Price: 1.07 EUR

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-15

f) Place of the transaction Multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates, or in any other jurisdiction in which the distribution, release or publication would be restricted or prohibited. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company (the Securities) in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

