Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
20.01.2021
Aker ASA: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 500 million in the bond with ISIN NO0010868979 and maturity in November 2024 (AKER15).

The issue was placed at a price equivalent to an issued spread of 3 months NIBOR + 2.25%.

The outstanding volume after the transaction is NOK 2.000 million and the settlement date will be 26 January 2021.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto and SEB acted as joint lead managers for the tap issue.

For further information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 905 32 774

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-successful-placement-of-new-unsecured-bonds,c3271323


