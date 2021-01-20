Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., and Icon Plc. will emerge as major pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market participants during 2020-2024

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market are expected to grow by USD 69.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market 2020-2024

The pharmaceutical contract research and the manufacturing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing Market Participants:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH operates the business through various segments such as Human Pharmaceuticals, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The company offers CMO. This offering includes the manufacturing of human pharmaceutical products, animal pharmaceutical products, and biopharmaceuticals on a contract basis for other vendors.

Catalent Inc.

Catalent Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Softgel Technologies, Clinical Supply Services, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, and Oral Drug Delivery. The company offers CDAM. This offering includes the clinical research services for biological drugs, and the manufacture and commercialization of drug substances, formulations, and packaging.

Icon Plc

Icon Plc operates the business through various segments such as Product Transfers and Industrialization, Technical R&D, Manufacturing, Packaging, and Logistics. The company offers CRO. It offers independent product development solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market are segmented as below:

Service CMO CRO

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe ROW



The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market are driven by the advent of big data. In addition, other factors such as the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets are expected to trigger the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

