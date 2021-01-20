Invitation to Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021

Cham - January 20, 2021 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) cordially invites you to its Virtual Capital Markets Day which will be held on January 27th, 2021. The event will start at 2:00pm CET and will last for approximately 3.5 hours.

The session will include presentations on the industry, strategy, sustainability, finance and mid-term ambitions. The presentations and Q&A will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please follow this link. Participants can join the Q&A session either via the conference call or via the chat window provided in the webcast.

To participate via telephone, you may register online in advance to receive dedicated dial-in details for quick access to the call. Please use this link and follow the registration guidance.

Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Switzerland / Europe: United Kingdom: United States: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers available here.

On January 27th, 2021, Landis+Gyr will publish a media release at 07:00am CET summarizing the key messages of the Capital Markets Day. The presentation slides will then be available on the investor website at www.landisgyr.com/investors/cmd/. A replay of the event will be available the next day.

For further information please contact:

Christian Waelti, Head Investor Relations

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.