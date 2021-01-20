KONNECT SELECTS SOLUTIONS 30 TO ROLL OUT ITS OFFER IN WESTERN EUROPE





Solutions 30 (Euronext Paris: S30) has been selected by konnect, an entity of the Eutelsat Group (Euronext Paris: ETL), to roll out its new ultra high-speed satellite Internet access for the general public. As part of this partnership, Solutions 30 will carry out all installation services, allowing konnect to guarantee its customers a professional, uniform, and standardized installation in European countries where its offer is marketed.

Europe's leading provider of rapid-response multi-technology services, Solutions 30 performs more than 60,000 call-outs a day thanks to a team of 11,000 technicians and a particularly dense territorial network in Europe. For more than 15 years, the company has leveraged a unique software platform for team management and call-out optimization to provide customers with a standardized operating process that guarantees service quality and consistency.

A significant part of Solutions 30's business is in telecommunications, where it intervenes on behalf of the main European service providers to connect people's homes to high and ultra high-speed Internet. By partnering with konnect to roll out its new offer, Solutions 30 is expanding its presence in fixed networks and is now making headway into the satellite Internet market.

Through this partnership, konnect wants to ensure that their customers have the same, easy satellite Internet installation experience everywhere it operates: the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Portugal. Ultimately, konnect will provide seamless installation of satellite equipment integrated with its connectivity offerings to ensure an end-to-end quality experience for its customers.

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30 Group, said about this agreement, "We are very pleased to be on board for the launch of this offer in Europe and to work with the konnect teams to deploy these new types of ultra high-speed access. With our respective know-how, our project team based in Spain and konnect have defined the working methods and quality standards that we will apply for each of our call-outs, as we have been doing successfully for more than 15 years, for all of our customers."

Laurent Niquet, konnect's Chief Operating Officer, also stated, "Installing and activating konnect service directly at our customers' homes is an important milestone in our customer journey. The services provided by the Solutions 30 teams will therefore be a determining factor in the quality of the customer experience. In other words, for our European customersobtained via our direct sales channel, Solutions 30 will be a key player in our operational value chain."

About konnect

konnect is the Eutelsat Group entity in charge of marketing a new generation of ultra high-speed satellite services. As its implementation accelerates, konnect meets the connectivity expectations of people who reside and/or work outside the geographic boundaries of fiber optics, offering them access to ultra-fast and unlimited Internet service of up to 100 Mbps at competitive rates. For more about konnect offers, go to www.konnect.com



Contact

Press: James Soames | Tel: +44

Thomas Le Guillouzer | Tel: +33 6 45 10 22 72 | tleguillouzer@eutelsat.com



About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange



Contact

Investors: Nathalie Boumendil | Tél : +33 6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7: Leslie Jung | Tél: +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr

Flore Larger | Tél: +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier | Tél: +336 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment