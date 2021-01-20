Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of Canada-based cybersecurity firm In Fidem

Paris, January 20, 2021 - Atos today announces it has completed the acquisition of In Fidem , a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm, with expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. The operation will expand Atos' global client portfolio and expertise in cybersecurity services and will help to further invest in Canadian businesses and digital workforce, adding value for local customers and the local talent pool.

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion , digital.security and SEC Consult made over the past few months in various countries and supports Atos' vision of continuous development in strategic markets, reinforcing its position as a global leader within cybersecurity services, consulting and innovation.

"Atos and In Fidem today unite their expertise to bring added value to our digital teams and for our clients in Canada and around the world," said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos."We are delighted to welcome the more than 100 consultants from In Fidem to continue our strategy of developing and consolidating our cybersecurity expertise and to strengthen our leadership in secure decarbonized digital solutions ."

"Atos understands our aim to support our clients with multi-disciplinary teams. They share our corporate vision which is centered on the return of our clients' security investment and trust. Combining our forces, we will enhance our services to our customers." said Matthieu Chouinard, CEO of In Fidem.

Find out more about Atos' cybersecurity solutions for large private and public organizations: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security .

