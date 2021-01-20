Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ("Green Stream") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today what it believes to be a new era for Renewable Energy and its Solar Utilities/Financing model as stocks rise in advance of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.





Biden's agenda is to transition the U.S. from an economy reliant on fossil fuels to one driven by wind, solar and other renewable-energy sources. The shift from fossil-fuel companies to renewable-energy firms accelerated during the Trump administration, despite the president's vows to support the U.S. coal and petroleum industries.

Big and small investors have moved their assets away from fossil-fuel producers and toward renewable energy companies. Big investors like BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, overseeing $7.8 trillion, have said they plan to take into account corporations' disclosures of environmental risks, including carbon footprints.

According to Wells Fargo senior market strategist Scott Wren, "Since the start of the year, cyclicals have outperformed, with energy gaining the most, up 15%, helped by higher oil prices. Financials were up 5.1%, and materials were up 4.4%."

"All of these cyclicals stocks have moved in advance of what we think will be a higher rate move. Rates have moved up to support that idea," Wilson said. "We think they could go up quite a bit more over the course of the next several months."

As well, The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, which tracks S&P Global's index of clean energy companies around the world, has risen by nearly 30% since July 2020. The fund's assets under management swelled to $1.2 billion from $431 million at the start of the year.

GSFI CEO Eric Fain is encouraged by the increased opportunity Biden's new agenda could mean for companies like Green Stream Holdings. "I believe we are at the dawn of a new era for renewable energy and, in turn, an increased access to market with ability to expedite shareholder value as we cultivate new opportunities alongside our current projects in New York, including:

160 Imlay street. Brooklyn Ny

8012 Tonelle Ave; North Bergen, NJ

44 Victory Blvd; Staten Island, NY

111 Station Road; Bellport, NY

15-17 Sherwood Ave - Yonkers Proposal

4290 Austin Blvd; Island Park, NY

"We have recently moved our headquarters to a functional work/living space which belongs to our flagship project at 160 Imlay Street in Brooklyn, New York, where our utility/financing model can be seen in action as we continue to develop opportunities in the NE United States and beyond."





"This is all in line with NY Governor Cuomo's recent announcement of a clean energy initiative which unveiled the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects across upstate New York, totaling 1,278 megawatts of new renewable capacity," states Fain.

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.





About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

