This is a joint press release by Next Private B.V. ("Next Private") and Next Alt S.à r.l. ("Next Alt"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 13, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft), in connection with the public offer by Next Private for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 24 November 2020 (the "Offer Memorandum"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Today, BidFair Luxembourg S.à r.l. distributed 150,700,000 common shares A in the capital of Altice Europe (the "Shares") to its sole shareholder Next Alt and Next Alt subsequently contributed the Shares by way of share premium contribution to its wholly-owned subsidiary Next Private. Next Alt and Next Private have not paid any consideration in exchange for the distribution and subsequent contribution of the Shares nor has Next Private issued any shares in its capital in exchange for the contribution of the Shares.

On the date hereof:

Next Private holds 340,226,447 common shares A and 167,660,043 common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe, representing approximately 76.21% of Altice Europe's issued share capital; and

Next Alt holds 81,238,465 common shares A in the capital of Altice Europe, representing approximately 1.37% of Altice Europe's issued share capital, of which 35,000,000 are subject to a right of use (as described in sections 6.9 and 6.10(c) of the Offer Memorandum).

About Next Private

Next Private and its sole shareholder Next Alt are owned and controlled by Mr. Patrick Drahi, the founder and majority shareholder of Altice Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005571/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Next Private B.V.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Manager

contact@nextprivate.net