Green Health Docs: New Medical Marijuana Card Certification Clinic in Martinsburg, WV

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Green Health Docs is celebrating the success of one of their newest locations in West Virginia. "The opening of our new location in Martinsburg, WV has been a great success, and we could not be happier about it. We have received many patients, inquiries, and visits despite having opened our doors less than a month ago," states Dr. Anand Dugar, founder of the Green Health Docs clinic. The clinic has had a stream of inquiries from members of the community who are interested in the benefits that medical marijuana can offer. The constant inquiries have prompted the clinic to take measures in order to keep up, as they intend to respond to this influx of questions both professionally and conscientiously.

Dr. Dugar says, "We are very happy to see such a display of interest and support from the community, which is why we are making every effort we can to keep up with all of the people who are approaching us for help. We want to remind the community that visiting our physical location is only one of two ways to get an appointment with the West Virginia medical marijuana card doctor. We operate statewide via telemedicine, in addition to our locations in Huntington, Morgantown, Charleston, and now in Martinsburg as well."

While most patients prefer an in-person visit, using the telemedicine option also offers a host of benefits. The clinic states that this can speed up the application process significantly on top of being more convenient. Their website contains useful information on how to apply for a medical marijuana card virtually, including details on the requirements, the costs associated, and the medical conditions one must suffer from in order to be considered.

Dr. Dugar says, "While we are always happy to offer guidance and clear any of our patient's doubts regarding medical marijuana, we understand that this is not the most practical solution. Our website includes all of the information that you will ever need to apply for a card, helping you stay informed and gain a better understanding of the process."

While the Green Health Docs clinic is a rather new presence in West Virginia, they have been operating throughout the US for several years, being one of the most distinguished establishments in the field of medical marijuana cards. They have helped over 100,000 Maryland, Missouri, Utah, and Ohio residents become legal cannabis patients, using their years of experience, and deep understanding of the process to help patients find relief and peace of mind. According to the clinic, the key to the excellence of their services lies with their doctors, as all of their physicians are passionate about their work and enjoy seeing the improvement in patients' lives that medical cannabis provides.

Dr. Dugar says, "Our medical marijuana doctors take great pride in offering guidance and reassurance to all of our patients. We will provide you with education on the benefits and side effects of medical cannabis and on the proper strains for your conditions so that you can make wise decisions at the dispensaries."

Some of the approved medical conditions that qualify to apply for medical marijuana include severe, chronic, or intractable pain; seizures; Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), among several others. Applicants must also be residents of West Virginia, be registered with the West Virginia Department of Health Medical Marijuana Registry once it opens in March, and be approved by a cannabis physician like the physicians at Green Health Docs. Once registered and approved by a physician, patients can legally purchase medical cannabis from any licensed dispensary in the state of West Virginia.

Green Health Docs' website offers more details on their medical marijuana services. Interested parties may also reach out to Dr. Anand Dugar to follow up on any inquiries. Additionally, they may also connect with the clinic through their official social media pages to stay up to date with their latest news and blog posts. You can learn more about the Martinsburg, WV medical marijuana clinic on their website. The local marijuana clinic has locations in Huntington, Charleston, and Morgantown. Martinsburg patients may find them at 126 E Burke St Martinsburg, WV 25401.

