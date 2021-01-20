Set to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the dishwasher market to register a CAGR of over 1%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Miele Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Middleby Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the changing kitchen designs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dishwasher Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Freestanding Dishwasher
- Built-in Dishwasher
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the dishwasher market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Miele Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Middleby Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Dishwasher Market size
- Dishwasher Market trends
- Dishwasher Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the rising use of stainless-steel dishwasher interiors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the low household penetration of dishwashers compared with other major appliances in both developed and developing markets may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dishwasher market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dishwasher market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dishwasher market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dishwasher market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dishwasher market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Freestanding dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Built-in dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Miele Cie. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- The Middleby Corp.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
