Set to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the dishwasher market to register a CAGR of over 1%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dishwasher Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Miele Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Middleby Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the changing kitchen designs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dishwasher Market is segmented as below:

Product Freestanding Dishwasher Built-in Dishwasher

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Distribution channel Offline Online



Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the dishwasher market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Miele Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Middleby Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dishwasher Market size

Dishwasher Market trends

Dishwasher Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the rising use of stainless-steel dishwasher interiors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the low household penetration of dishwashers compared with other major appliances in both developed and developing markets may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dishwasher market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dishwasher Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dishwasher market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dishwasher market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dishwasher market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dishwasher market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Freestanding dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Built-in dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele Cie. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

The Middleby Corp.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

