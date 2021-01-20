BH Global Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI:549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14



Sale from Treasury

20 January 2021



The Company announces that on 20 January 2021 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

75,000 Sterling Shares for 2008 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,659,216 US Dollar Shares

- 232,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 20,412,421 Sterling Shares

- 1,157,180 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950