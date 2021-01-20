Mike Ionita Speaks Out on How to Adapt from a Brick-and-mortar to an Online Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Mike Ionita, the founder of Crux Video Game Design in Vancouver, shared his expert insight on the topic of how businesses can successfully adapt from an offline (brick-and-mortar) to an online (e-commerce) model in a recent article with Market Business News.

Within the past year, COVID-19 lockdowns and other government-mandated restrictions have led to the permanent closure of countless retail stores and restaurants due to lockdowns and other ongoing restrictions. If businesses want to succeed, they should consider moving some or all of their operations online, Mike Ionita advised in the article.

Ionita explained that the coronavirus pandemic drove many people to shop online due to business closures and worries over catching the virus. He believes this trend is likely to continue even after the situation has improved, even with vaccinations and the vast population having more immunity to the virus.

When building an e-commerce store, businesses should always consider price, convenience, and variety in order to increase sales and rise above the competition.

"There is a great deal of competition online, so stores keep their prices lower than brick-and-mortar locations. Having a lower price point means that online stores need to move more product at a lower margin, but buying and selling in bulk provides an advantage," said Ionita.

"Customers like to shop online because it is more convenient than going to the store and there's a huge variety of items."

To succeed with an online model, businesses first need to develop a strong, working website and a payment system that is accurate and easy-to-use, as having a website that does not look or feel professional may lose credibility among the public and result in lost sales.

Even if your business is currently operated exclusively in-person, there could be ways for you to safely continue providing services online, advised Mike Ionita.

For example, many retail companies and restaurants have developed e-commerce stores as a result of the pandemic and are offering curbside pick-up or contact-free service. With these services and measures, businesses can continue to operate even under demanding pandemic conditions, shared Ionita.

Ultimately, by integrating e-commerce into their business model and remaining current with the ongoing technological changes, businesses will experience positive growth and resilience in the face of the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic.

"Businesses that want to increase their online success have to move with the times. It is necessary to keep up with all of the technological changes in their industries and beyond. When businesses adapt to an online model, they will be able to meet today's challenges with creativity," said Mike Ionita.

About Mike Ionita

Mike Ionita was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and attended Vancouver Film School. Excelling at everything from sketching to digital painting and animation, Mike was fortunate enough to be hired following graduation. Working at various animation studios around Vancouver, he found his passion when he started producing his own storylines, characters, and landscapes. Driven by his personal passion for creation, Ionita founded Crux Video Game Design. Crux Video Game Design produces video games for clients as well as original content exclusive to their growing online community. Their first game was transposed more than 250,000 times within its first week and the company has been steadily growing ever since.

