Technavio has been monitoring the automotive temperature sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive temperature sensors market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing automotive HVAC market is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AB Elektronik GmbH, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Microchip Technology Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermik Gerätebau GmbH, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the automobile electronics market growing concern about safety and security in vehicles. However, the declining automotive production will challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Elektronik GmbH, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Microchip Technology Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermik Gerätebau GmbH, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the automobile electronics market growing concern about safety and security in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as declining automotive production are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive temperature sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The automotive temperature sensors market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive temperature sensors market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Size
- Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Trends
- Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing automotive HVAC market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive temperature sensors market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Temperature Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive temperature sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive temperature sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive temperature sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive temperature sensors market vendors
