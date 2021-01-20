ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Technologies To Hire 50 New Employees at Bristol, Va Facility

World-Leader in Surface and Air Purification Increasing Minimum Wage to Fill Immediate Need

BRISTOL, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies, LLC - the world-leader in surface and air purification solutions - is adding 50 new associates. There are immediate openings in manufacturing, distribution, customer service and information technology. Positions are located in ActivePure Technologies 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bristol, Va. The company is experiencing rapid growth as they scale to meet the post-pandemic increased demand for continuous surface and air purification systems for health care, education, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications.

The current positions at ActivePure Technologies range from full-time salaried to full-time hourly and include comprehensive benefits (which includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays). The company has increased the minimum starting hourly wage for all available positions to $15 an hour to fulfill the immediate need. Applications are being accepted now at aerusjobs.com.

"In a year unlike any other, we have experienced an extraordinary demand for the products and services created and manufactured by ActivePure Technologies in the USA," said Jason Johnson, chief operating officer of ActivePure Technologies. "We are proud of our growth and excited to add 50 new members to our team. If you're looking for an opportunity to grow your professional skills while making the world a safer place, there's no better employment opportunity than with ActivePure Technologies."

Since 1924, ActivePure Technologies, formerly known as Aerus Holdings, LLC, has been committed to providing cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled service to create the healthiest indoor environments in North America. Products developed by ActivePure Technologies have helped protect over 50 million businesses and residences worldwide in more than 72 countries. The company has been honored by the Smithsonian, the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Technologies' product line includes floor care (line of vacuum cleaners), air care (air filtration, ActivePure Technology and space heaters), surface care (EPA-registered antimicrobial surface protectants) and water treatment (water softeners, pH water filters, laundry systems).

ActivePure Technologies includes ActivePure Technology - a NASA-inspired, patented, continuous surface and air purification, Aerus Enterprise Solutions, Aerus Global, Aerus Medical, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara.

The company's namesake, ActivePure Technology, is the most effective surface and air countermeasure to viruses and bacteria with its efficacy based and proven in independent university and FDA-compliant laboratory studies. ActivePure Technology significantly reduces exposure to diseases by reducing over 99% of surface microorganisms and airborne contaminants within 24 hours of installation. More than 70 products under the ActivePure Technologies brand contain ActivePure Technology, with most products costing about $1 a square foot. Notable milestones this year include:

University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed that the ActivePure Technology inside the Aerus Pure & Clean and the Vollara Air & Surface Pro inactivates 99.9% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 viruses within three minutes and is awaiting final approval from the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA);

The Aerus Hydroxyl Blaster with ActivePure Technology demonstrated in an FDA-compliant laboratory, MRIGlobal, a 93% surface kill in three hours of live SARS-CoV-2 viruses and a 98% kill rate in six hours and is awaiting final approval from the FDA for an EUA;

Aerus Medical recently began a two-year clinical trial with the Cleveland Clinic to study the impact of ActivePure Technology on surgical site infections; and

In June 2020, the Aerus Medical Guardian with ActivePure Technology was registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device after a two-year process.

ActivePure Technologies offers a superior pay scale and an excellent work environment that the organization is known for globally. Positions are immediately available and expected to fill quickly. Interested applicants should apply quickly at aerusjobs.com.

###

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE TECHNOLOGY:

ActivePure Technologies, LLC is the global leader in active, continuous surface and air purification systems for health care, education, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications. ActivePure Technologies is the exclusive worldwide owner of patented ActivePure Technology, the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered, and the only one in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame in 2017. ActivePure Technology has been engineered based on technology originally developed by NASA. Evolving from early-stage NASA designs, ActivePure Technology quickly, proactively and continuously minimizes the number of contaminants on all indoor surfaces and in the air. The systems produce sub-microscopic hydroxyls and ions, ActivePure Molecules, that destroy contaminants on contact, reducing exposure to diseases, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and mold. Independent scientific data repeatedly shows that the patented ActivePure Technology is the most powerful air and surface purification solution ever discovered, reducing over 99% of surface microorganisms and airborne contaminants. The ActivePure badge, displayed across the world, provides peace of mind that there is continuous 24/7 surface and air protection in the indoor space. In 2020, the Aerus Medical Guardian, with ActivePure, was registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. Unlike many other technologies, ActivePure is safe to use in indoor spaces while occupied by people - quickly, continuously, and safely reducing exposure to pathogens. Patented ActivePure Technology is designed, engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and is a division of ActivePure Technologies. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or AerusMedical.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Ann Littmann, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies

Email: Ann@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 469-978-1793

SOURCE: ActivePure Technologies, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624962/ActivePure-Technologies-To-Hire-50-New-Employees-atBristol-Va-Facility