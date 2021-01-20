The new publishing market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Publishing Market by Platform and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the publishing market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing impact of e-books," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the publishing market size to decline by USD 18.69 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Publishing Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The publishing market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -2.34%.

Based on the platform, the traditional segment saw maximum growth in 2020. However, with the emergence of the digital platform, the revenue from print newspapers has decreased significantly, and this decline is likely to continue during the forecast period.

The publishing market share growth by the traditional segment will be slower than the digital segment.

Regional Analysis

59% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growing adoption of technology in the education sector of rapidly emerging economies such as India and China will facilitate the publishing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China is a key market for publishing in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The publishing market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The publishing market is segmented by platform (Traditional and Digital) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Thomson Reuters Corp.

