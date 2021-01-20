The new missile launching system market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005568/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Missile Launching System Market by Platform and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the missile launching system market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rapid development of several variants of missiles," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets, recover Technavio expects the missile launching system market size to grow by USD 404.72 million during the period 2021-2025.

Missile Launching System Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The missile launching system market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.02%.

Based on the platform, the naval vessel-based missile launching system saw maximum growth in 2020. The segment will continue to grow due to the increased procurement and deployment of advanced naval vessels with defense capabilities.

The naval vessel-based missile launching system segment will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

44% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing territorial conflicts are one of the prime factors that will facilitate the missile launching system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for missile launching systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Missile Guidance System Market- The missile guidance system market is segmented by type (command guidance system, homing guidance system, beam rider guidance system, and inertial and GPS guidance system), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market- The commercial and military aircraft MRO market is segmented by sector (military aircraft MRO and commercial aircraft MRO), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The missile launching system market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The missile launching system market is segmented by platform (Naval vessel-based, Ground vehicle-based, and Airborne) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/