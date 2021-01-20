The new ground engaging tools market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005632/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ground Engaging Tools Market by Application, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the ground engaging tools market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in the number of smart cities," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the ground engaging tools market size to grow by USD 752.97 million during the period 2021-2025.

Ground Engaging Tools Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The ground engaging tools market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 19.73%.

Based on the application, the excavators segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The growing demand for excavators will positively influence the growth of ground engaging tools, as these components are an essential part of excavators, without which carrying out activities such as digging, trenching, and earth-moving are not possible.

The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth in infrastructure development projects will facilitate the ground engaging tools market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for ground engaging tools in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Boring Tools Market - The boring tools market is segmented by product (transportation, general machinery, precision engineering, and others), end-user (transportation, general machinery, precision engineering, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Power Tools Market - The power tools market is segmented by technology (electric, pneumatic, and others and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The ground engaging tools market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

The ground engaging tools market is segmented by application (Excavators, Loaders, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., ESCO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JA Delmas, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, ME Elecmetal, Mincon Group Plc, and Sandvik AB.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005632/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/