Strategic recalibration, board effectiveness and diversity inclusion drive demand for leadership consulting in Russia, leveraging the value of Boyden's deep client relationships

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, welcomes new Partner Natalia Krasnoperova, to spearhead the growth of leadership consulting in Russia.

Natalia is highly regarded as a leadership, management and technology consultant, with a special focus on diversity inclusion. She has worked with prominent companies in Russia, Ukraine and Europe, as well as multinational organisations, enabling clients to transform their businesses through high performing leaders and teams. She has led strategic change and transformation programmes across industry, life sciences, professional services and retail.

João Guedes Vaz, Boyden's Global Head of Leadership Consulting, commented, "Russia is an important market for Boyden. We are delighted that Natalia will extend our leadership consulting capabilities to both Russian and multinational clients keen to thrive in a business environment that demands leadership savvy and innovative collaboration."

"Natalia has already been an expert advisor to Boyden's leadership consulting and CEO and Board Services practices, so we are delighted to welcome her into our team," said Dina Akimova, Managing Partner of Boyden Russia. "Natalia will provide strategic coaching, transformation programs and team collaboration to companies with the technical strength to develop further nuanced leadership and drive shareholder value."

Boyden's leadership consulting enables high performing teams and individuals to achieve personal and organisational goals through proprietary approaches and intellectual property. Leveraging the firm's consulting capabilities, Boyden has also increased innovation in the executive search process, using analytical methods to minimise risk in senior level hiring and provide greater insight into leadership and board performance.

In Russia, Boyden works with clients in privately-owned and publicly-listed companies, as well as family offices and investment companies. In the last four months, since Dina Akimova became Managing Partner, Boyden has conducted a number of board searches, reflecting a focus on corporate governance and best practice in board effectiveness.

International searches are also high on the client agenda, with Boyden leveraging the firm's global footprint to find world-class leadership candidates for clients in Russia. The team continues to grow, with the addition of Principal Anton Shergov, an expert in leadership consulting, strategic HR management and C-level executive search for leading Russian and international industrial companies. The team is bilingual in Russian and English, with some spoken Italian and German.

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden has worked with clients in Russia since 1995.

