The global Tartaric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The market is driven by the growing demand from the wine industry. Tartaric acid is widely used as a preservative in wineries to reduce the pH value and provide tartness. Over the years, the market has seen significant growth in the production and consumption of wine across countries such as France, Spain, Italy, the US, and China. With the rising consumption of wine, the demand for tartaric acid is expected to increase during the forecast period

Tartaric Acid Market: Analysis of Parent Market

The global specialty chemicals market is the parent market of the Tartaric acid market. Within its scope, the specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings. Our report on the Tartaric acid market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including BRENNTAG AG, Derivados Vínicos SA, Distillerie Bonollo Spa, Distillerie Mazzari Spa, Giovanni Randi Spa, Gruppo Caviro, Ningbo Jinzhan Biotechnology Co. Ltd., PAHI SL, Tarac Technologies Pty. Ltd., and Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL.

Technavio's research report on the Tartaric acid market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall specialty chemicals market.

Tartaric Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Tartaric acid market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the Tartaric acid market. The market is segmented as follows:

Application

Wine

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the Tartaric acid market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the specialty chemicals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

