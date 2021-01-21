Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) has developed innovative silicone thermal interface materials for applications in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

With the electrification of automobiles, the demand for heat dissipation measures for lithium-ion batteries and for various other electronic control systems are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and diversified. With the accelerating worldwide growth in vehicle electrification, the amount of thermal interface materials in automotive parts has increased and their applications are expanding. In response to this changing market environment, Shin-Etsu Chemical has developed two kinds of new products with unique characteristics:

1) The "TC-PEN Series," which features a distinctly reduced density, soft thermal interface pad that can meet the demand for a high level for EV and HEV applications, 2) The "TC-SET Series," which features a high thermal interface soft pad with very low compression set characteristics.

Due to its significantly low density level that was achieved by employing our own unique technology, the "TC-PEN Series" realized about a 15% lighter weight when compared to conventional products, while also maintaining the same level of thermal conductivity characteristics and workability of conventional products. As a result, this new product is lighter in weight and is superior in flexibility of handling, making it suitable for applications as a heat dissipation element in electronic devices with non-flat surfaces and in large area parts such as lithium-ion batteries.

The "TC-SET Series" achieved maintaining both the flexibility by low hardness and low compression set characteristics that were very difficult to achieve up until now in this technical field. As a result, this new product is suitable for achieving heat dissipation for various electronic devices used in tough automotive applications that require long-term durability against vibrations and low compression set characteristics.

In addition to its innovative silicone soft pads, Shin-Etsu has an extensive portfolio of other silicone thermal interface materials. We offer various types of thermally conductive products such as silicone rubber sheets, greases (oil compounds), gap fillers and liquid rubbers (adhesives, and potting agents). As a silicone manufacturer that can offer customers a very wide variety of silicone thermal interface materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical can proactively respond to demand for various heat countermeasures.

Along with the development of these new products, we are moving forward in meeting our customers' more sophisticated requests regarding such areas as technical support with thermal analysis technologies, and we are starting manufacturing and processing at IATF16949:2016* approved plants.

IATF 16949:2016 is the International Standard for Automotive Quality Management Systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005797/en/

Contacts:

For inquires about this matter, please contact:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Dept.

Tetsuya Koishikawa

Tel: 03-3246-5091, or from outside Japan: 81-3-3246-5091

Fax: 03-3246-5096, or from outside Japan: 81-3-3246-5096

e-mail: sec-pr@shinetsu.jp

www.shinetsu.co.jp