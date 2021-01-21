Lucintel: Opportunities for the Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Industry to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of thermoset resin in the global composites industry looks good with opportunities in pipe and tank, construction, electrical/electronics, wind energy, marine, transportation, aerospace/defense, and consumer goods industries. The thermoset market is declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $15.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for market growth are the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials. .

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/thermoset-resin-in-composites-industry.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.



In this market, pipe and tank, construction, electrical/electronics, wind energy, marine, transportation, aerospace/defense, and consumer goods are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace/defense, transportation, and construction segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the thermoset resin market in the global composites industry, pipe and tank is expected to remain the largest segment by value and construction by volume. Expected growth in the infrastructure development, rehabilitation of old infrastructures, and capital investment in industrial development are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

By resin type, polyester is expected to remain the largest segment due to its lower-cost and ability to meet many of the application requirements in the composites industry. By process, hand lay-up/Spray up is expected to remain the largest segment for thermoset resin demand in composites application as it is the most common method for composite part fabrication with low tooling and capital cost.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

For business expansion, Lucintel's report suggests innovation to achieve higher strength, lower environmental impact, fast curing, and ease of processing. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of rapid cure resin systems, emergence of bio based thermosets, and increasing use of Fire, Smoke, and Toxic (FST) resin. Ashland, DSM, Reichhold, Huntsman, BASF SE, Polynt, AOC, Dow Chemicals, Olin Epoxy, Bayer, and Momentive are among the major suppliers of thermoset resin in the global composites industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the thermoset resin market in the global composites industry by end use industry, process, resin, and region, and has complied a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities for Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Industry 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the thermoset resin market in the global composites industry by end use industry, process, resin, and region, as follows:

By end use industry [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Pipe and Tank

Construction

Electrical/Electronics

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Consumer Goods

Aerospace/Defense

Others

By process [Volume (M lbs) from 2015 to 2026]:

Hand Lay-Up/Spray Up

Filament Winding

Injection molding

Compression molding

Prepreg Lay-Up

Resin Infusion

Pultrusion

Others

By resin [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Polyurethane

Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This 164-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

