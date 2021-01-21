Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa intends to reorganize its Offset Solutions activities - Regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - January 21, 2021 - 7:45 a.m. CET

This press release contains inside information.

On January 20, 2021, the Board of Directors expressed the intention to organize the Offset Solutions activities into a stand-alone legal entity structure and organization within the Agfa-Gevaert Group. This intended reorganization is part of the strategic transformation program for the Agfa-Gevaert Group,

To improve profitability and to address the significant decline in market demand, Agfa is reviewing its offset business model, simplifying its organization and streamlining its product offering.

