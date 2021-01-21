Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2021 | 07:53
Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa intends to reorganize its Offset Solutions activities - Regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - January 21, 2021 - 7:45 a.m. CET

This press release contains inside information.

On January 20, 2021, the Board of Directors expressed the intention to organize the Offset Solutions activities into a stand-alone legal entity structure and organization within the Agfa-Gevaert Group. This intended reorganization is part of the strategic transformation program for the Agfa-Gevaert Group,

To improve profitability and to address the significant decline in market demand, Agfa is reviewing its offset business model, simplifying its organization and streamlining its product offering.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2019, the Group realized a turnover of 2,239 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment

  • 20210121_offset_UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1c5cd95-69a3-4a39-b2ad-ce9834540ac8)

