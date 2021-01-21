The RFP covers government buildings in the province of Alberta.The Government of Canada has launched Requests for Proposal to buy new clean electricity in the province of Alberta to power federal operations there. Canada also will buy Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) from new clean energy generation in Canada, a move intended to enable Canada to attribute its energy consumption as clean in regions where new clean renewable sources are not yet available. The government's combined electricity consumption includes roughly 532,000 MWh annually from greenhouse gas-emitting sources of electricity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...