One environmental group said the new president's actions make "the United States once more part of the global climate solution - not the problem."From pv magazine USA In one of his first official acts, U.S. President Joe Biden signed executive orders this week to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and block the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. The Oval Office event was Biden's first major action to tackle global warming as he brings the largest team of climate change experts ever into the White House. During his presidential campaign, Biden had laid out plans to roll back ...

