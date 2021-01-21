DJ Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results 21-Jan-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results Moscow, Russia - 21 January 2021 - PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q4 and FY2020. Q4 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS - Hot metal output remained flat q/q in Q4 2020 at 2.40 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 2.40 mln tonnes). Crude steel production declined by 4% to 2.77 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 2.89 mln tonnes) due to planned short-term maintenance works at BOF#2. - Consolidated sales of steel products declined 18% q/q to 2.45 mln tonnes in Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: 2.99 mln tonnes), reflecting the high base effect on sales volumes of Q3 2020, along with a higher share of exports with a longer realisation period in the sales mix, and a decline in production q/q. - The Company's share of domestic steel shipments was 65% (Q3 2020: 63%). In Q4 2020 Severstal increased its exports share of semi-finished and hot rolled products. - The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased to 53% (Q3 2020: 49%). - Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol increased 3% q/q to 1.26 mln tonnes as a result of 1ZH concentrate output growth q/q. - Sales volumes of iron ore pellets increased by 8% to 2.83 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 2.61 mln tonnes) on the back of growth in iron ore pellet production at Karelsky Okatysh q/q. - Sales volumes of iron ore concentrate declined by 11% to 1.74 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 1.96 mln tonnes), primarily driven by higher output at the Yakovlevskiy mine, which was offset by lower production at Karelsky Okatysh due to seasonal factors and increased pellet sales. - The weighted average steel selling price of Severstal's product mix rose by 8% q/q in Q4 2020. Severstal anticipates that the positive momentum in steel and raw material prices observed in November and December 2020 will positively impact Q1 2021 results. FY2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS - Output of hot metal increased 1% y/y in FY2020 to 9.54 mln tonnes (FY2019: 9.49 mln tonnes). Production of crude steel and steel sales volumes both declined 4% y/y due to lower production volumes of EAF steel following the sale of the Balakovo mini-mill in 2019. - The share of HVA products increased y/y to 47% in 2020. The share of domestic shipments in 2020 amounted to 60%, which is lower than 2019 levels (FY2019: 65%). This is the result of a deceleration in the domestic demand in 2020 and the sale of the Balakovo mini-mill, which primarily served domestic markets. - The weighted average steel selling price for 2020 declined by 12%, as a result of adverse pricing dynamics globally y/y. - Iron ore concentrate sales volumes grew 13% y/y to 7.07 mln tonnes (FY2019: 6.26 mln tonnes) driven by output growth at Karelsky Okatysh and the Yakovlevskiy mine y/y. - Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 1% y/y. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, thousands of tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Crude Steel (Russian Steel) 2,767 2,890 (4%) 11,314 11,847 (4%) Hot metal (Russian Steel) 2,398 2,402 0% 9,541 9,486 1% Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Coking coal concentrate 1,257 1,218 3% 4,702 4,671 1% Iron ore pellets 2,830 2,613 8% 10,942 11,002 (1%) Iron ore concentrate 1,735 1,960 (11%) 7,068 6,255 13% Total steel products (Consolidated)* 2,447 2,989 (18%) 10,736 11,154 (4%) Total steel products (Russian Steel)** 2,458 3,003 (18%) 10,781 11,201 (4%)

* Total steel products sales volumes (Consolidated) have been adjusted by 17 kt for 9M 2020

High value added steel products, % Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Severstal (Consolidated) 53% 49% 4 ppts 47% 45% 2 ppts Severstal Russian Steel 53% 49% 4 ppts 47% 45% 2 ppts

SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES)

Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Coal: 368 344 7% 1,469 1,685 (13%) Coking coal concentrate 66 46 43% 281 408 (31%) Steam coal 302 298 1% 1,188 1,277 (7%) Iron ore: 1,494 1,358 10% 6,024 6,960 (13%) Iron ore pellets 1,494 1,355 10% 5,837 5,995 (3%) Iron ore concentrate 0 3 n/a 187 965 (81%) Semi-finished products 212 97 119% 601 487 23% Rolled products: 1,743 2,366 (26%) 8,363 8,932 (6%) Hot - rolled coil * 816 1,250 (35%) 4,442 4,382 1% Hot - rolled plate 210 244 (14%) 925 957 (3%) Cold - rolled coil 257 253 2% 918 977 (6%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 238 286 (17%) 939 934 1% Colour coated coil 98 162 (40%) 471 448 5% Long products 124 171 (27%) 668 1,234 (46%) Downstream products: 492 526 (6%) 1,772 1,735 2% Metalware products 161 145 11% 587 563 4% Large diameter pipes 59 85 (31%) 188 383 (51%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 272 296 (8%) 997 789 26%

SEVERSTAL RESOURCES - Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol increased 3% q/q to 1.26 mln tonnes as a result of higher

output of 1Zh concentrate q/q. - Run of mine coal production at Vorkutaugol decreased by 5% in Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020. - Sales volumes of iron ore pellets increased by 8% to 2.83 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 2.61 mln tonnes) on the back of

growth in iron ore pellet production at Karelsky Okatysh q/q. - Sales volumes of iron ore concentrate declined by 11% to 1.74 mln tonnes (Q3 2020: 1.96 mln tonnes), primarily

driven by higher output at the Yakovlevskiy mine, which was offset by lower production at Karelsky Okatysh due to

seasonal factors and increased pellet sales.

Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Coal: 1,559 1,516 3% 5,890 5,948 (1%) Coking coal concentrate 1,257 1,218 3% 4,702 4,671 1% Steam coal 302 298 1% 1,188 1,277 (7%) Iron ore: 4,565 4,573 0% 18,010 17,257 4% Iron ore pellets 2,830 2,613 8% 10,942 11,002 (1%) Iron ore concentrate 1,735 1,960 (11%) 7,068 6,255 13%

SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') - RSD sales of steel products declined 18% q/q to 2.46 mln tonnes in Q4 2020 (Q3 2020: 3.00 mln tonnes) reflecting

the high base effect in sales volumes of Q3 2020, a higher share of exports with a longer realisation period and

production decline q/q. - The Company's share of domestic steel shipments amounted to 65% (Q3 2020: 63%). In Q4 2020 Severstal increased its

export share of semi-finished and hot rolled products. - The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased to 53% (Q3 2020: 49%). Severstal

increased sales volumes of HVA metalware products by 10% in Q4 2020, which resulted in lower sales volumes of long

products q/q. - LDP sales volumes totalled 59,000 tonnes in Q4 2020 at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ). In response to a contraction in

domestic demand, the Company reallocated a portion of its sales volumes to export destinations in H2 2020.

Severstal expects partial normalisation of oil and gas demand in 2021 and anticipates a recovery in LDP sales

volumes to approximately 400.000 tonnes. - The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q4 2020 continued to rise, growing by

8% q/q following an increase of 2% in the previous quarter. This is the result of positive steel pricing dynamics

at export destinations and a higher share of HVA products in the sales mix q/q. Severstal anticipates that the

positive momentum in steel and raw material prices observed in November and December 2020 will positively impact Q1

2021 results.

Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Total steel products 2,458 3,003 (18%) 10,781 11,201 (4%) Semi-finished products 212 98 116% 602 486 24% Rolled products: 1,754 2,378 (26%) 8,404 8,977 (6%) Hot - rolled coil * 815 1,251 (35%) 4,442 4,382 1% Hot - rolled plate 210 244 (14%) 925 957 (3%) Cold - rolled coil 257 253 2% 918 977 (6%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 238 286 (17%) 939 934 1% Colour coated coil 98 162 (40%) 471 448 5% Long products 136 182 (25%) 709 1,279 (45%) Downstream products: 492 527 (7%) 1,775 1,738 2% Metalware products 161 147 10% 590 566 4% Large diameter pipes 59 85 (31%) 188 383 (51%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 272 295 (8%) 997 789 26%

Sales price, USD/tonne Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Semi-finished products 410 376 9% 394 399 (1%) Hot - rolled coil 472 416 13% 432 491 (12%) Hot-rolled plate 543 517 5% 554 658 (16%) Cold - rolled coil 539 504 7% 537 618 (13%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 665 639 4% 645 714 (10%) Colour coated coil 851 797 7% 802 886 (9%) Long products 450 411 9% 425 469 (9%) Metalware products 868 832 4% 856 957 (11%) Large diameter pipes 770 825 (7%) 798 982 (19%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 527 480 10% 502 565 (11%) Sales price, USD/tonne Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % Weighted average selling price 551 510 8% 520 590 (12%)

Q4, H2 & FY 2020 ESG (ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE) HIGHLIGHTS - Severstal is focused on improving working conditions for our employees and reducing the number of health and safety

incidents for the long-term. The main challenges we faced in 2020 were COVID-19, and the management of contractor

safety. We had a higher number of contractors present on site during the year to work on our major investment

projects, and unfortunately some of these did not adhere to Severstal's high safety standards. - In 2020, the LTIFR* increased by 7% to 0.65 (FY2019: 0.61), which is 12% below our 2020 target. The total number of

incidents rose to 59 in 2020, from 55 in 2019. Tragically, there were ten fatal incidents in H2 2020, including one

member of our staff and nine contractors. Of those, six contractors died following two group incidents which took

place during demolition works at decommissioned sites. We have made detailed investigations into each of these

cases and taken valuable learning from each to ensure that similar incidents do not take place in the future.

Health and Safety Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change, % 2020 2019 Change, % LTIFR 0.55 0.36 53% 0.65 0.61 7% - At Severstal Russian Steel, total emissions of air pollutants decreased by 7% in 2020 to 259,000 tonnes (FY2019:

277,500 tonnes). This reduction is primarily linked to the introduction of combined blowing at converters and the

reduced working hours of sintering machines without the bed layer, following the completion of maintenance works,

in addition to the sale of Balakovo mini-mill in 2019. The emissions intensity of air pollutants per tonne of steel

products declined by 2% to 22.6 kg per tonne of steel in 2020 (FY2019: 23.2 kg per tonne). - At Severstal Resources, total emissions of air pollutants fell by 12% in 2020 to 187,600 tonnes (FY2019: 213,600

tonnes). This decrease primarily reflects lower emissions levels at Vorkutaugol, due to the higher utilisation rate

of methane at the mines' boiler units.

Environment** Q4 Q3 Change, 2020 2019*** Change, 2020 2020 % % Atmospheric emission of pollutants, thousand tonnes (Russian Steel) 52.8 62.9 (16%) 259.0 277.5 (7%) Atmospheric emission of pollutants, thousand tonnes (Severstal Resources) 44.1 45.4 (3%) 187.6 213.6 (12%) Intensity of atmospheric emission of pollutants, kg per tonne of liquid 18.8 21.5 (13%) 22.6 23.2 (2%) steel****

Notes to this section:

* LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of Severstal staff, the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per 1 million hours worked.

** Emissions data is calculated in accordance with Russian regulations and is reported to the relevant Russian authorities on an annual basis and reviewed by them. Methane is regarded as an air pollutant under Russian regulations.

***Minor changes in data for 2019 took place due to a review of methodology and scope of emissions measurement at Karelsky Okatysh and Olcon and the emissions intensity calculation per tonne of liquid steel, instead of crude steel

**** Steel production at Cherepovets Steel Mill and Balakovo mini-mill (the latter for Jan - Jul 2019)

Notes:

1) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis;

2) Segmental data includes intercompany sales;

3) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel casting and forgings;

4) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm.

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD8,157 million and EBITDA of USD2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

