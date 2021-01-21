Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
2.000% Verkaufsplus und jetzt kommt noch der VIP-Faktor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MRT 
Tradegate
20.01.21
17:44 Uhr
15,340 Euro
+0,710
+4,85 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,36015,53009:24
15,42015,48009:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACS
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA29,250+0,69 %
CONNECTED IO LIMITED0,009+28,57 %
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS LP2,309+17,46 %
MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC19,100-1,65 %
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B15,340+4,85 %
MUSTI GROUP OYJ25,380+2,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.