The PV industry is in for a wild ride to add 158 GW in 2021, writes IHS Markit's Josefin Berg. Delayed projects from this year, together with a generally increased appetite for renewables around the world, leads us to project 34% year-on-year growth in annual PV installations in 2021 - a year when module prices will remain high for at least the first two quarters. While we are yet to have the final PV installation numbers for 2020, at IHS Markit we estimate 118 GW - a 5% decline from 2019. Most of that drop was not directly related to Covid-19, which we at first thought would be the main culprit ...

