Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
2.000% Verkaufsplus und jetzt kommt noch der VIP-Faktor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2021 | 09:05
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology becomes a leader for the European Open Science Cloud marketplace providing AWS expertise for European Researchers

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been selected by GEANT's new procurement framework, Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), to provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions to European Researchers.

GEANT, one of the world's largest research and education networks, made the selection as part of the OCRE IaaS+ tender for commercial cloud services that will empower research institutions and universities to move their IT environments to the cloud.

Until now, European Researchers and the wider Educational Community have had their digital transformations held back due to the absence of procurement frameworks and technical skills. As a result of the OCRE project, the strong demand for commercial cloud services can now be met. Organisations that require AWS capabilities in 38 countries across Europe will be supported by Rackspace Technology expertise, which includes 14 AWS competencies and with 1,600 certifications.

"As European research institutions and universities seek to accelerate their journey to the cloud, the OCRE project removes barriers creating a seamless connection into the IT ecosystem," said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, EMEA at Rackspace Technology.

"Rackspace Technology has exceptional managed services expertise within the AWS cloud environment and has delivered truly valuable business outcomes for customers across EMEA. As an integral partner of AWS and we're excited to begin empowering these organisations to enhance their capabilities through the cloud."

For more information click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
EMEA Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
Devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.