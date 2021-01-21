Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that Shark Discoveries1 and Kevin Harrington 2 ("Shark Discoveries") have completed a Sweet Earth television commercial and commenced a retail campaign that includes magazines and the "As Seen On TV" network. Kevin Harrington is a globally respected entrepreneur, investor, and was an original Shark on the hit ABC's series, Shark Tank.3

The "As Seen On TV" commercial can be seen on the Company's Awards and Media page: https://sweetearthskincare.com/pages/awards-and-media .

Sweet Earth and Kevin Harrington's team has also commenced an advertising campaign focused on the high-end New York retail market.

Sweet Earth was initially selected after Shark Discoveries conducted an extensive review of CBD companies and determined Sweet Earth products to be of superior quality versus its peers. Sweet Earth maintains the following attributes that Shark Discoveries feels compliments the latter's "health and beauty" retail and distribution platform:

The vertically integrated "farm to shelf" model is unique in the CBD sector, which is mostly comprised of growers, extractors, manufactures and distributors.

"Farm to Shelf" production control enhances quality assurance.

Leaping Bunny accreditation. 4

Organic and Vegan product focus.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com .

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

