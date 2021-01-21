Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - (TSXV: NNO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB).

Highlights

Nano One is part of AUI's successful bid to Chilean Clean Technology Institute.

Proposal to make nickel-rich (low-cobalt) cathode direct from Chilean lithium carbonate.

Nano One process avoids costly conversion to lithium hydroxide.

No need for costly hydroxide facility nor related consumption of water and energy.

Lithium carbonate is easier-to-handle and less costly than lithium hydroxide.

Nano One® CEO Mr. Dan Blondal is pleased to announce that Nano One submitted a non-binding proposal and letter of intent in March of 2020 to the Chilean Clean Technology Institute, Instituto Chileno de Tecnologías Limpias (ICTL), as part of a joint project proposal with Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI). AUI was announced as the winning bid by the Corporación de Fomento de la Producción de Chile (CORFO) Council on January 4 2021 to build, manage and operate the Institute.

"Chile is one of the largest lithium producers in the world by making lithium carbonate from brine resources in the Atacama desert," explained Mr. Blondal. "We have proposed to ICTL a demonstration of Nano One's patented One Pot process using lithium carbonate directly for the production of nickel-rich cathode materials. Our innovation avoids the need for lithium hydroxide, the costs of the required conversion plants and the associated consumption of water and energy. Furthermore, lithium carbonate eliminates issues related to shelf-life and corrosion making it easier-to-handle and less costly. These advantages could disrupt the supply chain and lead to increased demand for lithium carbonate and are at the core of the proposal we have made to the Chilean Clean Technology Institute."

Nano One's technology offers the flexibility to use either lithium carbonate or hydroxide. This is enabled by mixing lithium with all other metal inputs in Nano One's patented One Pot reaction to produce a fully-lithiated mixed-metal intermediate powder that is neither carbonate nor hydroxide, allowing it to form finished cathode powder when thermally processed in a furnace. In contrast to this, conventional methods form mixed-metal intermediate powders that must then be milled and thermally processed with lithium hydroxide powders because the required furnace temperatures are not compatible with lithium carbonate.

Mr. Blondal added, "We look forward to exploring this opportunity further to showcase our technology with the Chilean Clean Technology Institute and we would like to congratulate AUI for their successful bid."

AUI CEO Dr. Adam Cohen explained, "We are excited to work with Nano One as we prepare to create, manage, and operate the ICTL, including a new battery testing and manufacturing facility in the Antofagasta region."

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production, and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnered with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

About AUI (Associated Universities, Inc.)

At AUI, we make scientific breakthroughs possible. AUI was created in the public interest as an independent, non-profit, non-member organization to establish and manage one of the first Federally Funded Research and Development Centers. We pioneered the open access user facility model allowing the research community to tackle scientific projects at a scale that no single institution could afford individually. User facilities are the backbone of today's lab system, providing access to cutting edge facilities to enable new technologies that push the boundaries of science. We continue to be the trusted manager of the US radio astronomy assets for over 70 years and we are pursuing design work for the next generation Very Large Array (ngVLA). Through our incubator initiatives we continually expand our focus to address grand challenges including cybersecurity, elearning, and social science initiatives. AUI is committed to realizing the broadest public benefits that flow from vigorous scientific research. As part of this commitment, AUI supports effective programs of education and public outreach, and seeks to help build a scientific enterprise that is broadly diverse and representative of our society. www.aui.edu

