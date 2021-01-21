The new last-mile delivery market in North America Research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005341/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the last mile delivery market in North America.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the last mile delivery market in North America size to grow by USD 59.81 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Segment Highlights for 2020

The last mile delivery market in North America is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 14.80%.

Based on the service, the B2C saw maximum growth in 2020. The growing e-retailing sector in North America has significantly created the demand for B2C last mile delivery services.

The growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

82% of the growth will originate from the US region.

Factors such as the large volume of e-retail purchases and the rise in the number of customers opting for fast and seamless delivery services will propel the last mile delivery market growth in the US over the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the last mile delivery market in North America. Market growth in the US will be faster than the growth of the market in Canada.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Third-party Logistics Market- The third-party logistics market is segmented by application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market- The self-storage and moving services market is segmented by service (climate-controlled self-storage, full-service moving, non-climate controlled self-storage, and DIY moving truck rental) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The last mile delivery market in North America size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

The last mile delivery market in North America is segmented by service (B2C and B2B) and geography (the US and Canada).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CRST International Inc. Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005341/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/