At the end of December, the country's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 10 GW. PV was able to cover around 6.6% of Dutch electricity demand last year, according to a new report from Dutch New Energy.The Dutch solar market grew 40% year on year in 2020, thanks to 2.93 GW of newly deployed capacity, which pushed the Netherlands' cumulative figure to more than 10.11 GW, according to the "Nationaal Solar Trendrapport 2021" study, which was recently published by consultancy Dutch New Energy. By comparison, newly deployed PV systems hit 2.57 GW in 2019, 1.69 GW in 2018, and 853 MW in 2017. ...

