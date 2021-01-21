NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) takes further steps in the development of innovation for stationary retail and enters into a groundbreaking cooperation with H&Mbeyond. The aim of the cooperation is to develop a virtual fitting solution, a "digital fitting room", which enables customers to try on individually exact fit looks digitally, quickly and easily.

A prototype is planned for summer 2021. In selected stores, customers will then be able to have themselves scanned and receive their personal avatar, an exact digital image. With the aid of an app, customers will be able to try on matching styles on their own avatar, thus assuring their purchase decision. The technology is based on the 3D photogrammetry scanner developed by NeXR, which was further developed in cooperation with H&Mbeyond.H&Mbeyond. not only wants to offer customers an exciting digital shopping experience but also to analyze the influence that scanning solutions like this can have on returns behavior.

Oliver Lange, H&Mbeyond: "We are always searching for innovative solutions and technologies that make the shopping experience in stationary retail more attractive and exciting. With the pilot project, together with our customers, we want to test whether "digital fitting rooms" can help them choose styles, dress sizes and ultimately make a purchase decision NeXR is a great partner for this."

H&Mbeyond., H&M's Berlin-based innovation lab, is responsible for developing and piloting products and services relevant to the global organization.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In cooperation with our partner H&Mbeyond. we are developing a highly innovative solution for the digital shopping of the future. We are delighted about the cooperation with H&M, in which both partners combine their strengths and in which there are really only winners."

Berlin-based NeXR Technologies SE is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise.

The app is expected to be available from summer 2021 and applicable in selected H&M shops in Germany. More information will be published on join-beyond.com.

About NeXR Technologies

NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About H M Hennes Mauritz

H M Hennes Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 52 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

