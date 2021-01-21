DNA Payments Group (DNA), a fast-growing vertically integrated payments company, acquired Active Merchant Services (also known as Active Payments) a UK-based independent sales organisation with more than 2,500 merchants. This acquisition brings DNA's customer base to c. 30,000 merchants and 57,000 terminals in the UK and EU with the actual processing volumes of transactions to over £5.5 billion per annum. This transaction marks DNA's third acquisition in the last 14 months as it plans to further expand in its core markets with more acquisitions in different segments of payments value chain planned for this year.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, director of DNA Payments added:

"We are welcoming Active Payments to DNA's group. In late 2019, DNA acquired the CR7 Group of companies and turned it into profitability in 6 months. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the year of 2020 was truly transformative for the group as we added acquiring services, industry leading e-comm proposition, Pay by Link, Pay by Bank and many other payment methods which help our customers to operate even during lockdowns. DNA Payments Group's estate have organically grown by more than 50% in 2020. We are tier agnostic and serve our SME customers through one of the UK's oldest Independent Sales Organisations 123 Send. Now, Active Payments' customers will have access to our amazing service propositions and product set, we look forward to the great future in 2021 and beyond".

DWF in London and Manchester provided legal transactional support to DNA Payments on the acquisition with EY providing support on financial and tax aspects of the transaction.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited is one of only a few independent, fully vertically integrated payments companies in UK and EU. DNA Payments Group owns the UK's largest independent omnichannel gateway Optomany, which services large corporates and medium size businesses. 123 Send Limited is also part of DNA Payments that provide services to SME customers. They are also one of the largest providers of PaaS and SaaS services to multinational Acquirers and Banks.

DNA Payments is committed to build a transparent business model, so that customers can easily track their money at each stage whilst it is being processed through the use of fast and efficient technology. DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 for the provision of payment services.

