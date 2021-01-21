Nicox develops drugs for eye diseases, with lead candidate NCX-470 in Phase III trials targeting the topical treatment of glaucoma by utilising and expanding on an already-established dual IOP-lowering mechanistic approach. Top-line data from Mont Blanc, the first of two Phase III studies, are expected in H122, and we expect a 2024 launch and sales of over €450m in 2030 in the US and major markets. Nicox is well funded through the Mont Blanc inflection point and we derive an rNPV valuation of €304m.

