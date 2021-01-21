Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 21, 2021- Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the Estonian investment banking company AS Redgate Capital has been granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia and Lithuania by Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vinius as of January 21, 2021. Redgate Capital has had Certified Adviser status in Estonia, thus can now provide First North Certified Adviser services on the entire Nasdaq Baltic market. As a pan-Baltic Certified Adviser, Redgate Capital's role is guide companies in the three countries through the Nasdaq Baltic First North application process and later ensure that they meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. "AS Redgate Capital is a great addition to the family of Nasdaq Baltic Certified Advisers," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "We congratulate Redgate Capital and wish them all success in providing support for Baltic companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." "We are pleased to expand our Certified Adviser status to Latvia and Lithuania, as we have been already long-term capital raising partners for SME's in Estonia. Mainor Ülemiste and Magnetic MRO bonds have been good examples as how different industries are able to attract investor interest via First North platform and making investing into securities more accessible for the local retail investors. We see great potential for the Baltic SME's to raise growth capital via capital markets in Latvia and Lithuania. We would like to offer our advisory services as a pan-Baltic investment banking company, with the special focus on the capital markets transactions," commented Aare Tammemäe, member of management board at Redgate Capital. About Redgate Capital AS Redgate Capital is a leading partnership-based investment banking company in the Baltics, with 22 employees and representation in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania; the company is operating as an investment firm under the supervision of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority. Started in 2008, Redgate Capital is focusing on capital raising for the Baltic SME's, M&A, and real-estate transaction services advisory. Redgate Capital is active participant in the public capital markets, being one of the largest and most successful capital raising advisor, having arranged, placed, and distributed both debt and equity issues on Nasdaq Baltic main and First North markets. Having access to the largest investor network in the Baltics, Redgate Capital is considered the preferred adviser for growth companies in raising the capital. About First North First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 62055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com