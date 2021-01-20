SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers"), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"). The transaction, which was approved on January 19, 2021 by Oaktree Acquisition Corp.'s shareholders, uniquely positions Hims & Hers to lead the rapidly-growing telehealth industry, with a focus on improving the customer experience from start to finish. Beginning January 21, 2021, Hims & Hers' shares of Class A common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "HIMS" and its warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "HIMS WS.""We drove tremendous progress in 2020 toward our mission of becoming the front door to the healthcare system," said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. "Today's milestone brings us even closer to making modern, affordable care accessible to more Americans. By providing a seamless patient experience combined with proprietary technology, we intend to transform many of healthcare's most important categories, including primary care and mental health."Hims & Hers will continue to be led by Dudum as CEO alongside its highly experienced executive team, including Spencer Lee as Chief Financial Officer, Melissa Baird as Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Patrick Carroll as Chief Medical Officer, and Soleil Teubner Boughton as Chief Legal Officer. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors comprises a deep bench of advisors with extensive backgrounds leading and nurturing fast-growing healthcare businesses and beloved consumer brands.In October, the Company shared that it had experienced year-over-year Q3 revenue growth of 91%. Hims & Hers also ended Q3 2020 with an increase in gross margins - to 76% - as well as growth in net orders and average order value.As a result of the business combination, Hims & Hers received proceeds of approximately $279.5 million, prior to transaction expenses, which includes cash proceeds of approximately $204.5 million from Oaktree Acquisition Corp.'s trust account and $75 million from private placement (PIPE) investors, including funds managed by Franklin Templeton and certain Oaktree clients. Leading existing institutional backers of Hims & Hers include Founders Fund, Forerunner Ventures, IVP, Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, McKesson Ventures, and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board as well as Cherubic Ventures, Maverick Ventures, Define Ventures, 8VC, Atomic, NewView Capital, and SV Angel. In addition, Hims & Hers' current management and existing equity holders have rolled between 90% and 100% of their equity into the combined company.LionTree Advisors served as lead financial advisor to Hims & Hers. Citi also served as financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP served as legal counsel. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities served as capital markets advisors and private placement agents to Oaktree Acquisition Corp. Deutsche Bank Securities acted as financial advisor to Oaktree Acquisition Corp. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Oaktree Acquisition Corp.About Hims & HersHims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. 