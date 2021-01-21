smartTrade Technologies, a provider of multi-asset electronic trading solutions headquartered in Aix-en-Provence, France, today reports on a successful 2020, propelled by strong investor confidence and the proven resilience of its sector-leading technology.

In the first half of 2020, Hg, Europe's leading software investor, acquired a significant stake in smartTrade. This investment has allowed smartTrade to continue to innovate and to strengthen its R&D activities despite the many challenges faced in 2020 by the financial markets and the wider community. Notable developments in 2020 were the enhancement of smartTrade's open and API-enabled technology, as well as increased functionality in FX Options, Money Markets, AlgoBox and PostTrade for LiquidityFX, the firm's FX trading platform.

Robust and resilient systems coupled with a solid infrastructure also contributed heavily to smartTrade's success in 2020 with the firm's customers able to trade without interruption throughout the COVID-19 crisis. smartTrade's trading engine allowed for rapid responses to changing market conditions and coped exceptionally well with periods of increased market volatility and the need for lower latency.

In 2020 smartTrade continued to increase its customer base, with the onboarding of new customers in several countries including the USA, Israel, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan. A number of new customers of smartTrade's end-to-end Fixed Income and FX trading platforms (smartFI and LiquidityFX), were successfully rolled out in spite of restrictions on global travel. This is a testament to the efficiency of smartTrade's remote implementation process. smartTrade also expanded its support and operations teams in 2020 in order to better service its many customers throughout the world.

Building on market recognition previously achieved, in 2020 smartTrade received industry awards for Best Trading Solution for FX Markets, Best FX Aggregator and Best Buy-Side EMS.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said, "Hg's investment in smartTrade in 2020 was a vote of confidence in both our achievements to date and our potential for growth. We look forward to drawing on Hg's expertise and capabilities further, as part of our commitment to future innovation and to enhancing our reputation as providers of best-in-breed technology. We are extremely proud of the service which we were able to offer our customers through the challenging market conditions of 2020 and in 2021 we will continue to put the needs of our customers at the forefront of our plans."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

