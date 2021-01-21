Collaboration combines Servier's CNS expertise and MiNA's pioneering small activating RNA technology.

MiNA eligible for up to 220 M€ in upfront, development and commercial milestone payments for first target.

Servier, a global and independent pharmaceutical Group, and MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced today a research partnership to identify and develop small activating RNA (saRNA) therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders.

As part of the collaboration, MiNA Therapeutics will use its saRNA platform to identify new potential treatments to restore normal cell function in neurological disorders. Servier will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of lead candidates and will have the rights for the commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, MiNA Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment and an exclusivity fee on certain neurological targets of interest. Subsequently, MiNA will be entitled to research and development, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties.

"MiNA's innovative approach to activate gene expression through small activating RNAs is an exciting opportunity to unlock potential for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, for which there are currently limited treatment options," said Ross Jeggo, Head of the Servier Neurology and Immuno-inflammation Therapeutic Area. "We are delighted to welcome the MiNA team and to combine their unique approach to restoring cellular function with Servier's focus on treating neurological diseases."

"Working together with Servier, an established pharmaceutical leader in the treatment of CNS disorders, will enable us to expand the evaluation of our platform beyond our current liver-focused indications in an area of great unmet medical need," said Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA. "Following our first clinical proof-of-concept in cancer, this partnership in neurodegenerative disorders further demonstrates the potential of saRNAs as a promising treatment modality providing a new path to address previously undruggable targets."

About Servier

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. Relying on a solid geographical presence and revenue of €4.7 billion in 2020 achieved in 150 countries, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities, from research to support beyond the pill.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a recognized and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology and immuno-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies.

For more information, visit www.servier.com

About MiNA Therapeutics

Harnessing an innate mechanism of gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of new medicines that restore normal function to patients' cells. We are applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy landscape of cancer and other severe diseases.www.minatx.com/

