Sapreme, a biotechnology company focused on improving the delivery and efficacy of macromolecule therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Henrik L. Luessen, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Luessen will advise Sapreme in its business development, partnerships and funding activities, and will report to Guy Hermans, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

"Henrik brings strong experience with emerging biotechnology companies to Sapreme including licensing, portfolio strategy, financing and strategic development which are critical aspects for Sapreme at this stage of development," commented Guy Hermans, Chief Executive Officer of Sapreme. "Over the past year, we have been building a strong foundation for our proprietary endosomal escape platform and we look forward to working with Henrik as we discover its extensive applications, both for our internal pipeline and through partnerships."

"In just one year, Guy has built a strong team and rapidly advanced a unique platform that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profile for a broad range of medicines," said Henrik Luessen, Chief Business Officer of Sapreme. "It is this broad potential that attracted me to join the company and I am looking forward to contributing my skills and experience to help Sapreme execute on its mission to develop improved therapeutics by circumventing endosomal entrapment."

Henrik Luessen joins Sapreme through Tytonis B.V., an advisory company specialized in accelerating life science companies, expediting product development and facilitating the introduction of life sciences products. Dr. Luessen previously was Chief Business Officer at Promethera Biosciences, a Belgian biotechnology company focused on cellular and antibody-based treatments to reduce the need for liver transplantation. At Promethera, he was responsible for the scouting and execution of strategic corporate development initiatives, as well as licensing opportunities. Prior to this, Dr. Luessen was Director Business Development at Activaero, a German pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a proprietary smart nebuliser-based technology, and OctoPlus, a leading European provider of advanced drug formulation and clinical scale manufacturing services. Earlier in his career, he was Manager Corporate Development at LTS LOHMANN Therapie Systeme AG. Dr. Luessen is also co-founder of a number of other companies including Dendropharm, Atriva Therapeutics and ICA Aesthetic Navigation.

Dr. Luessen holds a Ph.D. from Leiden/Amsterdam Center of Drug Research in Pharmaceutical Technology, funded by the German National Scholarship Foundation. He graduated as a Pharmacist at University of Hamburg and holds a certification as a Dutch Pharmacist.

About Sapreme

Sapreme's mission is to develop next-generation macromolecule therapeutics by circumventing endosomal entrapment, thereby enhancing target engagement. The company's proprietary endosomal escape platform improves the therapeutic window by enabling access to intracellular targets with minimal toxicity. This approach is applied for Sapreme's internal pipeline and is available for partnering, without limitation to biologic modality or indication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005346/en/

Contacts:

For further inquiries, please contact:

Guy Hermans, CEO

+31 30 760 09 76

hermans@sapreme-technologies.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Eva Mulder or Valeria Fisher

+49 89 238 877 30

sapreme@trophic.eu