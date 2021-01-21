The scheme is now under public consultation and is aimed at enabling citizens, farmers, business owners, and community organizations to sell excess solar power to the grid.The Irish Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Communications has launched a public consultation on its proposed Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS), a new mechanism aimed at supporting the deployment of power generators based on renewable energy and not exceeding 50 kW in size. The scheme replaces the pilot scheme for PV micro generation which expired in January 2020, under which 4,353 projects, totaling 15 MW, were ...

