The study analyzes the Netherlands EV market scenario in detail, with charts based on historical (2010-2019), annual (2019), and forecast sales (2019-2025). There are separate sections for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the two broad categories covered in the scope.
Netherlands has a turbulent but rapidly growing EV market. The country recorded notable, all-round growth in EV sales and infrastructure in 2019. As part of the European Union, Netherlands must comply with the National Policy Framework (NPF) and its targets, based on the European Commission's October 2014 directive on alternate fuel vehicles. The NPF seeks to address environmental issues, energy security, and independence, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were the dominant xEV until 2016. The Netherlands government then realized that people were purchasing PHEVs to gain the incentive benefits but were barely using the electric motor. They decided to reduce the PHEV incentives and focus on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) instead. This had the intended effect as BEV sales took off and saw record-breaking sales and year-on-year growth.
With plans to introduce significant purchase subsidies in 2020-2021, EV sales in the Netherlands are forecast to multiply. Netherlands has the biggest charging infrastructure in Europe and a strong innovation culture due to a thriving EV academia (Formula E program) and start-up scene, dedicated to innovation and developments in charging solutions, batteries, and the e-mobility space.
Through this report, the publisher aims to enable stakeholders to understand the Netherlands EV market over the last ten years while providing insight into the forces shaping the market in the next five years.
Other information compiled and presented include:
- Market share by xEV type and top OEMs since 2010
- Top ten PEV and HEV models between 2010 and 2019
- PEV sales forecast (2019-2025) and analysis
- Charging station infrastructure (e.g., charge points, service providers, and offerings) and technology development
- Government incentives and their market impact
- Future outlook and strategic imperatives for market participants
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings, Netherlands, 2019
- Historical PEV and HEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative xEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative PEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative HEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- EV Market Overview, Netherlands, 2019
- Market Share by xEV Type, Netherlands, 2018 vs 2019
- Public Charging Infrastructure Growth, Netherlands, 2010-2019
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation by Propulsion Technology
3. PEV Market Scenario
- PEV Sales and Market Penetration, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical BEV and PHEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Top Ten PEV Sales (BEVs and PHEVs) by OEM and Model, Netherlands, 2019
- PEV Sales by Month, Netherlands, 2019
- Historical Cumulative PEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative PEV Sales by Type and Top Five OEM, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- PEV Sales Forecast, Netherlands, 2019-2025
- PEV Sales Forecast Analysis, Netherlands, 2019-2025
4. HEV Market Scenario
- HEV Sales and Market Penetration, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historical FHEV and MHEV Sales, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Top Ten HEV (FHEVs and MHEVs) Sales by OEM and Model, Netherlands, 2019
- HEV Sales by Month, Netherlands, 2019
- Historical Cumulative HEV Sales of Top Models, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Historic Cumulative HEV Sales by Type and Top Five OEM, Netherlands, 2010-2019
5. Charging Infrastructure and EV Technology Development
- Public Charging Infrastructure Growth, Netherlands, 2010-2019
- Developments in Charging Infrastructure and Technology, Netherlands
- Charging Station Network Providers, Netherlands
- Start-Ups and Technology Highlights, Netherlands
6. Government Incentives and Regional Scenario
- Regional Scenario, Netherlands, 2019
- EV Incentives, Netherlands
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action, Netherlands
- Strategic Imperatives, Netherlands
8. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions, Netherlands
- Future Outlook, Netherlands
9. Appendix
