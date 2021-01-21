Winter Park Veteran Attorney Diane B. McWhirter Helps Local Charities during Covid-19

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Arts Advocate and Attorney Diane B. McWhirter helped local charities during the pandemic in 2020, by answering their legal questions.

"I've always felt honored to be in the position to use my expertise and experience to help my community," said McWhirter. "To be able to make a difference during these unprecedented times is truly a privilege. The past few weeks I have enjoyed working with United Ballet Theatre, Inc., as it launches its flagship United Ballet Academy in Orlando, Florida and with Music Theater Support Fund as it plans its pandemic project, 'LIVE A DREAM.'"

United Ballet Theatre, Inc., is a celebrated new Professional Ballet Company, focused on dancer health and sustainability through a radically different approach to training. Presently, United Ballet Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of its new ballet school, United Ballet Theatre Academy, directed by the esteemed Andres Esteves and Zoica Tovar. The Academy will follow the same vision as the company in providing dancers the tools for longer, stronger, healthier and happier careers.

To register for classes ranging from Age 4 to Adult, or for the Spring and Summer ballet intensives, please contact ztovarubtacademy@gmail.com or 407-718-4887. To read more about the United Ballet or its Academy, please visit www.AthletesofArt.org.

For information about "LIVE A DREAM" of the Music Theater Support Fund, Inc., contact Rolann B. Owens at RolannSOTD@msn.com or 407-405-5064.

McWhirter stated, "Dance, music and arts education cost money, and thankfully through its pandemic project "LIVE A DREAM," Music Theater Support Fund hopes to provide this education in an affordable way for Central Florida families through online and in-person learning sessions."

About Diane B. McWhirter

Diane Baltzelle McWhirter is a Duke University and University of Florida School of Law graduate with 30 years of litigation experience and 25 years of experience as a Florida Supreme Court certified mediator. Diane is listed in Marquis "Who's Who in America," for 2020. Additionally, in 2015, she was admitted into the "Nation's Top One Percent" of Attorneys by National Association of Distinguished Counsel, NADC and in 2020 was awarded the Distinguished Justice Advocates Top 1% Attorneys in America.

McWhirter served as General Counsel for the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, Inc, and has represented nonprofit organizations. The attorney has 30 years of litigation experience combined with 25 years of experience as a Florida Supreme Court certified mediator. A Florida native, McWhirter handles estate planning, probate and elder law matters, and federal bankruptcy cases. For more information, please call The Law Office of Diane B. McWhirter at (407) 622-5222 or visit http://orlandoarealaw.com/.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Attorney Diane B. McWhirter

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624976/Winter-Park-Veteran-Attorney-Diane-B-McWhirter-Helps-Local-Charities-during-Covid-19