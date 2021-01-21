Around 31.7 MW was installed and 1,613 rooftop PV systems were deployed under the Plusskundeordningen solar rebate program last year. This compares to 31.9 MW and 1,666 projects a year earlier. Low power prices and policy confusion are the main causes of this slight market contraction.The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) allocated NOK31 million (€3.03 million) across 1,613 rooftop PV projects totaling 31.7 MW under the Plusskundeordningen solar rebate program in 2020, according to new statistics released by Enova, a government enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...