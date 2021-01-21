DECT Forum, the worldwide association of the wireless home and enterprise communication industry, is pleased to announce the DECT Award 2021 is open. This prestigious Award is open to all companies, which provide a product or solution based on DECT technology or any of its derivatives. There are four exciting categories, covering many of the diverse market verticals where DECT is deployed.

Applications for DECT Award 2021 will be accepted in four product categories:

Mission-critical Teamwork

Where exceptionally high Quality of Service is crucial in situations where failure is not an option

Helping to secure the home or office, or helping to take care of the sick and vulnerable

Helping to keep us all connected and productive while getting the job done at home

Playing an important part in delivering services and benefits but rarely seen by members of the public

For each of the four categories the following will be awarded: Winner, Runner up, Highly commended. More details and regulations can be found on the DECT Forum website.

Applicants can register on the DECT Forum website: Award 2021. Deadline to submit applications is February 26, 2021.

The DECT Award 2021 winners will be presented in a virtual ceremony in May 2021. The jury, formed of recognised industry personalities, will be announced soon

About DECT Forum:

DECT, DECT Security and CAT-iq are worldwide-adopted wireless technologies with high relevance for home and mission critical enterprise communication. Full members of the DECT Forum are: Arcadyan, Ascom, AVM, Cisco, CTC Advanced, Deutsche Telekom, Dialog Semiconductor, DSP Group, Epos, Gigaset, GN Netcom, Huawei, Mitel, Mitrastar, NEC, Nemko, Panasonic, Plantronics, RTX, Sagemcom, SGW Global, Shure, Spectralink, Vtech. www.dect.org

Contacts:

Roland Schmidt

DECT Forum

M. +49 176 2535 0007

roland.schmidt@dect.org