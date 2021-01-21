The T&D equipment market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 14.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the T&D equipment market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for flexible power systems and the changing energy landscape.

The T&D equipment market in Europe analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing cross-border grid interconnections as one of the prime reasons driving the T&D equipment market in Europe growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The T&D equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:

T&D Equipment Market In Europe Sizing

T&D Equipment Market In Europe Forecast

T&D Equipment Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Eaton Corporation Plc

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Spa

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Power cables Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transformers Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Switchgear Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Distribution Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transmission Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

