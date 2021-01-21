The T&D equipment market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 14.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled T and D Equipment Market in Europe 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the T&D equipment market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for flexible power systems and the changing energy landscape.
The T&D equipment market in Europe analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing cross-border grid interconnections as one of the prime reasons driving the T&D equipment market in Europe growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The T&D equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:
T&D Equipment Market In Europe Sizing
T&D Equipment Market In Europe Forecast
T&D Equipment Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nexans SA
- Prysmian Spa
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Power cables Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transformers Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switchgear Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Distribution Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transmission Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
