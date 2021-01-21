Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
2.000% Verkaufsplus und jetzt kommt noch der VIP-Faktor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
21.01.21
13:45 Uhr
4,090 Euro
-0,075
-1,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0654,08513:49
4,0704,08013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2021 | 12:17
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Presentation held at Pareto Power & Renewable Energy Conference

Today, Vow CEO Henrik Badin presented the company at Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference, an online event for investors with leading players in the energy space on stage.

In the presentation, Badin elaborated on the company's broad offering of technologies and services for landbased industries in general, and its plans for Vow Industries in particular. With the launch of Vow Industries, Vow is taking the first steps to expand its business beyond being a provider of technology and solutions.

Vow Industries' business idea is to build, own and operate plants that valorise waste and produce biogenic raw materials that will help industry decarbonize, and produce CO2 neutral gas and hydrogen (decarbonized energy), low-carbon fuels and CO2 removal certificates. Vow Industries plans to build its first plant at Follum in Eastern Norway.

"With Vow Industries our ambition is to deliver 'decarbonising as a service' to industrial players which are undergoing significant restructuring in order to achieve their goals of CO2 neutrality", CEO Henrik Badin said.

For more information about Vow Industries, please see Vow's Newsweb announcement on 15 December 2020) and the attached presentation.

For further queries, please contact:

Vow ASA
Henrik Badin - CEO
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • VOW ASA at Pareto Sec Power Renewable Energy Conference (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51c5cb02-6f46-4353-bed9-9962eecc9b23)

VOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.