Audios Revolutionizes Event Industry with First DJ Speaker System with Zero Cables and 10-Minute Set Up, No Wi-Fi Router or Bluetooth Connection Required

Backed by Guitar Hero Co-creator Charles Huang and Wealthfront and Benchmark Co-founder Andy Rachleff, Audios is in midst of equity crowdfunding campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / The DJ speaker industry is getting a major upgrade thanks to Audios. Audios has developed the first speakers which are fully cableless, battery-powered (seven times more battery life than the competitor), don't require a Wi-Fi router or Bluetooth, and have an incredible wireless connection range of up to 100 feet between speakers.

When it comes to professional events and venues, one major problem is setting up the speakers. Events often require hundreds of feet of cumbersome cables and depending on the number of speakers required, it can take hours or even a full day to set up.

Using Audios' patented technology, the speakers connect to each other through their own wireless network and start streaming synchronized audio within seconds, totally eliminating the laborious process of running cables along floors, walls and even ceilings. With these speakers, event setup time is reduced by 80 percent, labor costs are reduced and the overall cable costs will go down as well. While being very easy to set up and even without cables, Audios does not sacrifice high-quality sound. Audios supports up to 24-bit/192kHz and matches the power output of wired speakers at 600 watts RMS (1200 watts max).

Audios is currently in the last four weeks of an equity crowdfunding campaign. The company has surpassed its minimum goal and seeks to maximize the funding round to help cover manufacturing and sales costs. Their lead investors are tech industry luminaries: the co-creator of Guitar Hero, Charles Huang, and Andy Rachleff, co-founder of Benchmark and founder of Wealthfront. Anyone interested in investing can participate in the Audios equity crowdfunding campaign here.

"With Audios, excellent high-quality sound is easier and more affordable than ever before. Now anyone can set up like a professional, by simply placing the speakers where they want them and pressing the power button," said Erik Young, co-founder and CEO, Audios. "Speakers are critical at events and venues of all sizes. Especially in a COVID-19 world where we need to practice social distancing and spread the speakers out, having a simple, wireless sound system is absolutely necessary."

In addition to the lengthy set up times, cabled sound systems can be very costly. For example, depending on the size of the event, initial costs just for cables range from $500 up to as much as $25,000. Factor in cables that are lost, stolen, or damaged and expenses quickly climb.

Top DJs Say Audios is a Game Changer

Top DJs have tried Audios and are enthusiastic about their ease of set up and sound quality. The official DJ for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, DJ D Sharp, commented, "Audios is the best thing to happen to DJs brothers. It's all wireless. The sound quality is amazing. You feel the bass. You feel the highs. The crowd is going to love it. I urge all DJs to rock with Audios, man. It's the wave of the future."

Said DJ El Cumacho, with Moor Productions in Miami, "I have been looking for this type of wireless solution for years. This has been a game changer for our business. We are a premium events company doing a lot of events with DJ services. Audios allows us to maximize our time, deliver great sound quality, and--without cables--there is no limit to how we set up. Anything is possible in terms of where we place our speakers."

Audios specifications include:

Driver Size: 12 inch

Power: 1200 watts

Resolution: up to 24-bit/192kHz

Speakers: up to 16

Range: up to 100 feet

No cables, Wi-Fi router or Bluetooth needed

About the Founder

Audios Founder Erik Young started the company in 2016, after spending five years as an engineer at HP. Young is a visionary inventor, who has worked for multiple Fortune 500 tech companies. His accomplishments include six patents granted, two paper publications, and 12 years of experience building consumer products. He is also an AfroTech Pitch Competition top three finalist.

Images and video here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ply2FQj1FUh_1ew8HpcPr85V1gsug_N2?usp=sharing

Investment page here: https://republic.co/audios

About Audios

Audios is a company dedicated to creating the future of wireless audio. Using its proprietary patented technology, the high-quality speakers create their own wireless network autonomously, eliminating all cables and saving events and venues time and money. Collectively, the Audios founding team has 15 patents and 30+ years of combined experience building hardware products. Investors include Guitar Hero Co-creator Charles Huang, and Co-founder of Benchmark and Founder of Wealthfront, Andy Rachleff. For more information, visit republic.co/audios.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Audios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625185/Audios-Revolutionizes-Event-Industry-with-First-DJ-Speaker-System-with-Zero-Cables-and-10-Minute-Set-Up-No-Wi-Fi-Router-or-Bluetooth-Connection-Required