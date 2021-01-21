MJ Biotech, Inc. (MJTV), Subsidiary, Joint Venture Partner Genesis Botanical Research, Begins Construction of CBD Extraction Facility

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / MJ Biotech Inc. (MJTV) is pleased to announce that it's subsidiary New England Biotech's partner Genesis Botanical, has begun construction of the CBD Extraction facility after securing a location. The facility will be owned by MJTV's wholly owned subsidiary, New England Biotech.

The site of the facility in Sagadahoc County, in Mid-Coast Central Maine on agricultural land and governmentally classified as such with all attendant benefits.

The Structure is of steel construction and will be able to be erected and completed very rapidly.

In addition to the structure's construction being underway, Genesis Botanical already has engaged it's own security company that will be charged to provide security for New England Biotech's CBD Extraction facility.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us .

Safe Harbor Statement: Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MJ Biotech Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MJ Biotech. Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE: MJ Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625180/MJ-Biotech-Inc-MJTV-Subsidiary-Joint-Venture-Partner-Genesis-Botanical-Research-Begins-Construction-of-CBD-Extraction-Facility