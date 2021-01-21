Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

DENVER -- Channing Martin Jones Appointed CSG's First Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer Source: CSG

TORONTO -- Facedrive Welcomes Susan Uthayakumar, Schneider Electric's Global Sustainability Leader, as Newest Advisory Board Member Source: Facedrive Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance to Support Covid-19 Vaccinations for Its Employees Worldwide Source: Teleperformance

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Achieves Carbon Neutrality Source: Fifth Third

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- ZoomInfo Employees Donate More Than $650,000 to Local Nonprofits Through 2020 Winter Donation Drive Source: ZoomInfo

WASHINGTON -- Internet Society Announces $1M in Grant Funding to Expand Internet Access to Underserved Communities in the Southeastern United States Source: Internet Society

PARIS -- Teleperformance named Great Place to Work in Indonesia Source: Teleperformance

BARCELONA, Spain -- Veeva Becomes First Public Company to Convert to a Public Benefit Corporation Source: Veeva Systems Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health's TraceSCAN Endorsed by LiUNA as the Wearable Contact-Tracing Solution of Choice, Following Provincial State of Emergency Announcement Source: Facedrive Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Expands Rocket Manufacturing Capability with Two M4K-4 Printers from AMCM GmbH Source: Sintavia, LLC

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive, Harvard School of Dental Medicine Establish Scholarship to Support Underrepresented Minority Dental Students Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

MIAMI -- Ryder Named One of "America's Most Responsible Companies" in 2021 by Newsweek Source: Ryder System, Inc.

PARIS -- The Complementarity of Technical and Fundamental Analysis in Trading Source: STRATEGGYZ

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The LYCRA Company Announces Gold Level Material Health Certificates for 25 of its LYCRA Fiber Products Source: The LYCRA Company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- UNFI Commits to Aggressive 10-Year Targets in Waste Reduction, Climate Action, and Food Access Through the Introduction of Better for All Source: United Natural Foods, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns First Best Place to Work Certification in Madagascar Source: Teleperformance

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Investing in Economically Disadvantaged Communities Source: Church Pension Group

AMSTERDAM -- Tommy Hilfiger Calls on Social Entrepreneurs to Take on the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Source: Tommy Hilfiger

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Named Global and Regional Sector Leader by GRESB and Awarded Nareit's 2020 Residential Leader in the Light Award Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health Announces Release of V2 TraceSCAN Wearable Device Source: Facedrive Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Achieves Carbon Neutral Operations Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

